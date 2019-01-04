Centennial Resource Development (CDEV) Lowered to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) was downgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Centennial Resource Development to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub cut shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $30.00 target price on shares of Centennial Resource Development and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $17.00 target price on shares of Centennial Resource Development and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $25.00 target price on shares of Centennial Resource Development and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.11.

Get Centennial Resource Development alerts:

NASDAQ:CDEV traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.67. 318,724 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,108,200. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.68 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Centennial Resource Development has a 1-year low of $9.87 and a 1-year high of $23.12.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). Centennial Resource Development had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 23.90%. The firm had revenue of $234.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.43 million. The business’s revenue was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Centennial Resource Development will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Interstate Bank acquired a new position in Centennial Resource Development during the third quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the third quarter valued at $208,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the third quarter valued at $214,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the second quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the second quarter valued at $228,000.

About Centennial Resource Development

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

Featured Story: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Centennial Resource Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centennial Resource Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.