Cenovus Energy (CVE) Trading Up 6.5%

Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE)’s share price was up 6.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.72 and last traded at $7.69. Approximately 3,516,392 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 3,385,464 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.22.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CVE shares. Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Scotiabank upgraded Cenovus Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. TD Securities upgraded Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 22nd. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cenovus Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.65.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -384.50, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.66.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Cenovus Energy had a negative return on equity of 9.58% and a negative net margin of 3.15%. Research analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy Inc will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th were issued a $0.0382 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 13th. This is an increase from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -750.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 3.9% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 90,889 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 3,435 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 46.5% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 21,948 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 6,969 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 375.5% during the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,181 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 8,040 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 12.8% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 77,620 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 8,806 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 552,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,537,000 after purchasing an additional 9,356 shares during the period. 75.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and natural gas in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

