Cellectis (CLLS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research currently has $19.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Cellectis SA is a gene-editing company. The company focused on developing immunotherapies based on gene edited engineered CAR-T cells. Cellectis SA is based in Paris, France. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CLLS. ValuEngine raised shares of Cellectis from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cellectis from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $44.00 price target on shares of Cellectis and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.20.

Shares of Cellectis stock traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.02. 4,237 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,900. Cellectis has a twelve month low of $15.44 and a twelve month high of $38.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $692.73 million, a P/E ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 1.86.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.08. Cellectis had a negative net margin of 324.07% and a negative return on equity of 21.72%. The company had revenue of $2.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cellectis will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Cellectis in the third quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Prosight Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cellectis during the second quarter valued at approximately $548,000. Adalta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cellectis during the second quarter valued at approximately $620,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Cellectis by 266.0% during the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 27,768 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 20,182 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cellectis during the second quarter valued at approximately $845,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.68% of the company’s stock.

Cellectis Company Profile

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops and sells immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer in France. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. Its lead product candidate is UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19 expressing hematologic malignancies, which develop in acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL).

