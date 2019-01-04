Celgene Co. (CELG) Position Boosted by Bath Savings Trust Co

Bath Savings Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 98,443 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Celgene makes up 1.6% of Bath Savings Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Celgene were worth $6,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Celgene by 14.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,160,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $648,067,000 after buying an additional 1,051,528 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its position in Celgene by 56.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 44,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,521,000 after buying an additional 16,048 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. increased its position in Celgene by 77.7% during the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 13,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 6,081 shares during the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Celgene by 46.3% during the second quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,609,000 after buying an additional 10,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC increased its position in Celgene by 36.7% during the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 89,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,070,000 after buying an additional 23,889 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CELG traded up $4.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $84.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,263,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,484,262. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.13. Celgene Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.59 and a fifty-two week high of $109.98. The company has a market cap of $44.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.43.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.27. Celgene had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 108.76%. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Celgene Co. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on CELG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celgene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub raised shares of Celgene from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of Celgene from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Celgene from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Celgene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.11.

Celgene Profile

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE, a solvent-free chemotherapy product to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers.

