Cardlytics (CDLX) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Cardlytics, Inc. is engaged in developing a purchase intelligence platform. The purchase data includes debit, credit and bill pay data from online and in-store transactions. It helps the marketers identify, reach and influence likely buyers at scale, and measure the impact of marketing spends. The Company also operates an advertising channel, Cardlytics Direct. Cardlytics Direct delivers tailored marketing for marketers and financial institutions. Cardlytics, Inc. is based in ATLANTA, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks reiterated a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Cardlytics in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Cardlytics from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Cardlytics from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Cardlytics from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.25.

Shares of CDLX stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,278. The company has a market capitalization of $219.46 million and a PE ratio of -1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.04. Cardlytics has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $28.29.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.48. The company had revenue of $34.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.62 million. Cardlytics’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Cardlytics will post -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cardlytics news, CFO David Thomas Evans sold 27,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total transaction of $366,484.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott D. Grimes sold 27,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.49, for a total value of $368,991.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,503 shares of company stock worth $1,464,517 over the last 90 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 212.7% during the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 711,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,819,000 after buying an additional 484,044 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cardlytics during the third quarter valued at $726,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cardlytics during the second quarter valued at $214,000. Regents of The University of California purchased a new position in Cardlytics in the third quarter valued at about $1,348,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cardlytics during the 3rd quarter worth about $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.58% of the company’s stock.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

