Canada Goose (GOOS) Upgraded to Buy by TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday. TD Securities currently has C$84.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$93.00.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Canada Goose from C$92.00 to C$80.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a positive rating and set a C$98.00 target price on shares of Canada Goose in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Canada Goose from C$92.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Canada Goose from C$95.00 to C$104.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Canada Goose from C$82.00 to C$102.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Canada Goose has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$89.30.

GOOS stock traded up C$2.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$59.39. 352,417 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 454,424. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.72. Canada Goose has a 12-month low of C$35.88 and a 12-month high of C$95.58.

In related news, insider John Moran sold 14,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.74, for a total value of C$1,048,013.10. Also, insider Pat Sherlock sold 22,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$80.00, for a total transaction of C$1,777,680.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 143,393 shares of company stock valued at $11,630,260.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells premium outdoor apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. It offers parkas, jackets, shells, vests, knitwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

