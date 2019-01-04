Callisto Network Reaches Market Cap of $3.69 Million (CLO)

Callisto Network (CURRENCY:CLO) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. One Callisto Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0048 or 0.00000127 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OOOBTC, Stocks.Exchange, BiteBTC and Exrates. Over the last week, Callisto Network has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Callisto Network has a market cap of $3.69 million and $292,935.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.24 or 0.03943046 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00134821 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000120 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

WhaleCoin (WHL) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003070 BTC.

About Callisto Network

Callisto Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 16th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 847,428,853 coins and its circulating supply is 767,534,718 coins. Callisto Network’s official website is callisto.network . The official message board for Callisto Network is forum.callisto.network . Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Callisto Network

Callisto Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OOOBTC, Exrates, Stocks.Exchange and BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Callisto Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Callisto Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Callisto Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

