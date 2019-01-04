CAE (CAE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “CAE is a world leader in providing simulation and modelling technologies, and integrated training services to the civil aviation industry and defence forces around the globe. The Company design, manufacture and supply simulation equipment and offer training and services. This includes integrated modelling, simulation and training solutions for commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, aircraft manufacturers and military organizations and a global network of training centres for pilots, and in some instances, cabin crew and maintenance workers. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank reaffirmed an average rating and set a $31.50 price target on shares of CAE in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. CIBC reaffirmed an average rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of CAE in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Desjardins reaffirmed an average rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of CAE in a research report on Monday, November 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of CAE from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of CAE from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.38.

Shares of CAE opened at $18.36 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.84. CAE has a 12 month low of $16.84 and a 12 month high of $21.70.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $743.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.29 million. CAE had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CAE will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.076 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. CAE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of CAE by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,095,892 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $184,829,000 after purchasing an additional 721,121 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CAE by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,697,011 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $156,131,000 after purchasing an additional 151,034 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CAE by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,087,853 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $144,025,000 after purchasing an additional 331,851 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in shares of CAE by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 7,087,853 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $144,025,000 after purchasing an additional 331,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of CAE by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 6,083,110 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $123,706,000 after purchasing an additional 20,250 shares in the last quarter. 48.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

