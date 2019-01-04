Builders FirstSource (BLDR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “Builders FirstSource is a leading supplier and manufacturer of structural and related building products for residential new construction in the United States. Manufacturing facilities include plants that manufacture roof and floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, aluminum and vinyl windows, custom millwork and pre-hung doors. Builders FirstSource also distributes windows, interior and exterior doors, dimensional lumber and lumber sheet goods, millwork and other building products. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BLDR. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Barclays set a $16.00 price target on shares of Builders FirstSource and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from an in-line rating to an underperform rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.80.

Shares of NASDAQ BLDR traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,206,200. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.09. Builders FirstSource has a 1 year low of $10.15 and a 1 year high of $23.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.03.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 48.32%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Builders FirstSource will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Builders FirstSource news, COO David E. Rush bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.73 per share, with a total value of $46,920.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,474.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brett N. Milgrim sold 17,676 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction on Friday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total transaction of $197,617.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,399 shares in the company, valued at $552,280.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,631,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,869,000 after acquiring an additional 585,206 shares during the period. Stadium Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stadium Capital Management LLC now owns 4,677,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301,269 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 511.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,443,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879,817 shares during the period. Raging Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 111.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raging Capital Management LLC now owns 3,112,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643,836 shares during the period. Finally, Robotti Robert increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 2,075,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,464,000 after acquiring an additional 8,605 shares during the period. 93.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. Its products include lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and OSB products that are used in on-site house framing; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand.

