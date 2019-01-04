Buckeye Partners (BPL) Price Target Lowered to $30.00 at Goldman Sachs Group

Buckeye Partners (NYSE:BPL) had its price target reduced by Goldman Sachs Group from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Thursday morning.

BPL has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Buckeye Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, December 15th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Buckeye Partners from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Buckeye Partners in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $34.00 target price on shares of Buckeye Partners and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised shares of Buckeye Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Buckeye Partners currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Shares of BPL stock traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $30.82. 46,790 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 782,950. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.96. Buckeye Partners has a 52 week low of $25.71 and a 52 week high of $57.19.

Buckeye Partners (NYSE:BPL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $909.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.74 million. Buckeye Partners had a positive return on equity of 8.98% and a negative net margin of 10.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Buckeye Partners will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Buckeye Partners news, SVP Todd J. Russo sold 6,800 shares of Buckeye Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $219,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Buckeye Partners by 3,747.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 167,229 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 162,883 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in Buckeye Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $143,000. Girard Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Buckeye Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $163,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Buckeye Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Buckeye Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Buckeye Partners Company Profile

Buckeye Partners, L.P. owns and operates liquid petroleum products pipelines in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Pipelines & Terminals, Global Marine Terminals, and Merchant Services. The Domestic Pipelines & Terminals segment transports liquid petroleum products, including gasoline, jet fuel, and various distillates; refined petroleum products; and crude oil.

