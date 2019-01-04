Buckeye Partners (BPL) Price Target Lowered to $30.00 at Goldman Sachs Group

Buckeye Partners (NYSE:BPL) had its price target reduced by Goldman Sachs Group from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Thursday morning.
BPL has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Buckeye Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, December 15th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Buckeye Partners from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Buckeye Partners in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $34.00 target price on shares of Buckeye Partners and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised shares of Buckeye Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Buckeye Partners currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.00.
Shares of BPL stock traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $30.82. 46,790 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 782,950. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.96. Buckeye Partners has a 52 week low of $25.71 and a 52 week high of $57.19.
In other Buckeye Partners news, SVP Todd J. Russo sold 6,800 shares of Buckeye Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $219,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Buckeye Partners by 3,747.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 167,229 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 162,883 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in Buckeye Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $143,000. Girard Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Buckeye Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $163,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Buckeye Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Buckeye Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.
Buckeye Partners Company Profile
Buckeye Partners, L.P. owns and operates liquid petroleum products pipelines in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Pipelines & Terminals, Global Marine Terminals, and Merchant Services. The Domestic Pipelines & Terminals segment transports liquid petroleum products, including gasoline, jet fuel, and various distillates; refined petroleum products; and crude oil.
Featured Article: What is a blue-chip stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Buckeye Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buckeye Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.