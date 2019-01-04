Brokerages Set Shotspotter Inc (SSTI) PT at $45.71

Shotspotter Inc (NASDAQ:SSTI) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.71.

SSTI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub raised Shotspotter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 10th. Lake Street Capital set a $55.00 target price on Shotspotter and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Imperial Capital raised Shotspotter from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $54.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, November 19th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Shotspotter from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, National Securities initiated coverage on Shotspotter in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.09 target price on the stock.

Get Shotspotter alerts:

In other Shotspotter news, VP Joseph O. Hawkins sold 1,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.31, for a total transaction of $56,011.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas T. Groos sold 112,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total value of $3,629,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 36.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SSTI. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Shotspotter by 3,517.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 356,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,513,000 after purchasing an additional 346,414 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Shotspotter by 68.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 479,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,183,000 after purchasing an additional 194,844 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Shotspotter in the second quarter valued at approximately $680,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shotspotter in the second quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of Shotspotter in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,490,000. 55.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSTI traded up $2.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.99. The company had a trading volume of 10,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,698. The company has a market cap of $337.42 million, a P/E ratio of -56.70, a P/E/G ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 2.28. Shotspotter has a 1-year low of $14.14 and a 1-year high of $66.14.

Shotspotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $9.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.99 million. Shotspotter had a negative net margin of 17.52% and a negative return on equity of 37.42%. Shotspotter’s revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Shotspotter will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Shotspotter Company Profile

ShotSpotter, Inc provides software-as-a-service based gunshot detection solutions for law enforcement officials and security personnel in the United States, South Africa, and internationally. The company's solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, an outdoor public safety solution for cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and SST SecureCampus that helps the law enforcement and security personnel serving universities, colleges, and other educational institutions to mitigate risk and enhance security by notifying authorities and first responders of an active-shooter.

Featured Article: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Shotspotter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shotspotter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.