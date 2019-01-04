Brokerages Set QEP Resources Inc (QEP) PT at $12.77

Shares of QEP Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.77.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on QEP shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of QEP Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Tudor Pickering raised shares of QEP Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Cowen started coverage on shares of QEP Resources in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of QEP Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QEP Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 30th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new position in QEP Resources during the second quarter worth about $113,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of QEP Resources by 298.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,550 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 7,899 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QEP Resources by 80.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,142 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 5,858 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of QEP Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $454,000. Finally, Iberiabank Corp acquired a new position in shares of QEP Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QEP Resources stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.94. 66,964 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,021,100. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. QEP Resources has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $13.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.61.

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.18. QEP Resources had a negative net margin of 11.89% and a positive return on equity of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $560.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that QEP Resources will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

About QEP Resources

QEP Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a natural gas and crude oil exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in western Texas, Williston Basin in North Dakota, Haynesville/Cotton Valley in northwestern Louisiana, Uinta Basin in eastern Utah, and other proven properties in Wyoming, Utah, and Colorado.

