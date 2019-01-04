Brokerages Set Koninklijke Philips NV (PHIA) PT at $39.34

Shares of Koninklijke Philips NV (AMS:PHIA) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €39.34 ($45.75).

Several brokerages recently commented on PHIA. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €45.50 ($52.91) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. BNP Paribas set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €44.00 ($51.16) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, HSBC set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th.

Koninklijke Philips has a 12-month low of €28.92 ($33.63) and a 12-month high of €36.12 ($42.00).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

