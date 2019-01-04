Brokerages Set Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. (EPE) PT at $2.69

Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. (NYSE:EPE) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.36.

EPE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise GP in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enterprise GP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 25th.

Get Enterprise GP alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cpwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise GP in the third quarter valued at about $289,000. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in shares of Enterprise GP by 131.3% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 625,001 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 354,788 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise GP in the third quarter valued at about $1,038,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise GP stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 759,192. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.55. The company has a market capitalization of $179.84 million, a PE ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 3.42. Enterprise GP has a 12 month low of $0.62 and a 12 month high of $3.50.

Enterprise GP (NYSE:EPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The energy producer reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $338.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.15 million. Enterprise GP had a negative return on equity of 12.75% and a negative net margin of 14.59%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Enterprise GP will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Enterprise GP

EP Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the exploration for and the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company has interests in three primary areas, such as the Permian basin in West Texas; the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas; and the Altamont Field in the Uinta basin in Northeastern Utah.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.