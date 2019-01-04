Brokerages Set Credicorp Ltd. (BAP) Price Target at $266.00

Shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $266.00.

BAP has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Credicorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $274.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 7th.

Get Credicorp alerts:

Shares of NYSE BAP traded up $2.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $225.47. 2,559 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,450. Credicorp has a twelve month low of $207.03 and a twelve month high of $239.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $17.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.68.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The bank reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.00 by ($0.15). Credicorp had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 18.21%. The company had revenue of $982.21 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Credicorp will post 15.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BAP. Federated Investors Inc. PA purchased a new position in Credicorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $135,701,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in Credicorp by 1,128.6% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 17,335 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,867,000 after buying an additional 15,924 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Credicorp by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,273,705 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $284,138,000 after buying an additional 10,359 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Credicorp by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 574,257 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $128,106,000 after buying an additional 3,109 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Credicorp by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 108,441 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,191,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.36% of the company’s stock.

About Credicorp

Credicorp Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Insurance, Pension Funds, and Investment Banking. The Banking segment includes loans, credit facilities, deposits, current accounts, and credit card accounts.

Further Reading: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Credicorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credicorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.