Brokerages Anticipate Viacom, Inc. (VIAB) Will Post Earnings of $1.01 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) will report $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Viacom’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.93 and the highest is $1.05. Viacom reported earnings of $1.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viacom will report full-year earnings of $4.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.16 to $4.31. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.23 to $4.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Viacom.

Viacom (NASDAQ:VIAB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 16th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. Viacom had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 13.28%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS.

VIAB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Viacom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Viacom in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. B. Riley decreased their target price on Viacom from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Viacom in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Viacom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.76.

Shares of NASDAQ VIAB traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.02. The stock had a trading volume of 165,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,774,637. The stock has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a PE ratio of 6.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Viacom has a fifty-two week low of $23.31 and a fifty-two week high of $35.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Viacom’s payout ratio is 19.42%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Viacom by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 38,037,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,147,000 after buying an additional 585,381 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Viacom by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,312,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,070,000 after buying an additional 1,911,462 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Viacom by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,008,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,594,000 after buying an additional 612,741 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Viacom by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,482,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,089,000 after buying an additional 1,199,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Viacom by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,443,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,775,000 after buying an additional 584,495 shares in the last quarter. 78.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Viacom

Viacom Inc operates media brands that create entertainment content worldwide. It operates through two segments, Media Networks and Filmed Entertainment. The Media Networks segment offers entertainment content, services, and related branded products for consumers through approximately 314 locally programmed and operated television channels, including Nickelodeon, MTV, BET, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, Nick Jr., VH1, TV Land, CMT, Logo, Channel 5, Milkshake!, Telefe, Colors, Paramount Channel, TeenNick, Nicktoons, Nick Music, MTV2, MTV Classic, MTV Live, BET Her, BET Gospel, and BET Hip Hop, as well as through online, mobile, and apps.

