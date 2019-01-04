Brokerages Anticipate Payment Data Systems, Inc. (PYDS) to Announce ($0.08) Earnings Per Share

Payment Data Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYDS) has received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a one year consensus price objective of $4.50 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.08) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Payment Data Systems an industry rank of 104 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Payment Data Systems in a report on Friday, November 16th. Dawson James assumed coverage on shares of Payment Data Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of PYDS stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $1.80. 15,279 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,550. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.47 million, a PE ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 0.94. Payment Data Systems has a one year low of $1.38 and a one year high of $3.39.

Payment Data Systems (NASDAQ:PYDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 million. Payment Data Systems had a negative net margin of 17.33% and a negative return on equity of 32.44%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Payment Data Systems will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Payment Data Systems stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Payment Data Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYDS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 121,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned 0.76% of Payment Data Systems at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Payment Data Systems Company Profile

Payment Data Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services.

