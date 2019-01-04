Breedon Group’s (BREE) “Add” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their add rating on shares of Breedon Group (LON:BREE) in a report released on Thursday.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on BREE. Numis Securities reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 105 ($1.37) price objective (up from GBX 96 ($1.25)) on shares of Breedon Group in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Breedon Group in a report on Wednesday, November 21st.

BREE stock traded up GBX 2.90 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 65.50 ($0.86). 3,039,581 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,180,000. Breedon Group has a twelve month low of GBX 74 ($0.97) and a twelve month high of GBX 92.50 ($1.21).

In other Breedon Group news, insider Pat Ward purchased 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 65 ($0.85) per share, with a total value of £48,750 ($63,700.51). Also, insider Amit Bhatia purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 56 ($0.73) per share, with a total value of £56,000 ($73,173.92). Insiders bought a total of 513,508 shares of company stock valued at $29,897,174 over the last ninety days.

Breedon Group Company Profile

Breedon Group plc, formerly Breedon Aggregates Limited, is an independent construction materials company. The Company’s operations include a cement plant, two cementitious import terminals, approximately 60 quarries, over 30 asphalt plants, over 200 ready-mixed concrete plants and three concrete products plants.

