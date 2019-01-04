BP Midstream Partners (BPMP) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research currently has $16.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “BP Midstream Partners LP is a master limited partnership. It owns, acquires, operates and develops pipelines and other midstream assets. The Company provides crude oil, natural gas and refined products. It offers an onshore crude oil, refined, and diluent pipeline systems. BP Midstream Partners LP is based in Houston, Texas. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BPMP. ValuEngine upgraded BP Midstream Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on BP Midstream Partners from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on BP Midstream Partners from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 30th. TheStreet cut BP Midstream Partners from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, December 28th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on BP Midstream Partners from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BP Midstream Partners currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.89.

Shares of NYSE BPMP opened at $16.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 76.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.70. BP Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $14.26 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $32.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.92 million. BP Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 102.40%. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BP Midstream Partners will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 139.1% during the third quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 8,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 4,804 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 54.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 4,589 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $263,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $376,000. Finally, Heronetta Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 100.8% during the third quarter. Heronetta Management L.P. now owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 13,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

BP Midstream Partners LP owns, acquires, operates, and develops pipelines and other midstream assets. It owns an onshore crude oil pipeline system, onshore refined products pipeline system, onshore diluent pipeline system, and offshore natural gas pipeline system, as well as interests in four offshore crude oil pipeline systems located in the United States.

