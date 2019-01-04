Blocklancer (LNC) Price Up 11.9% This Week

Blocklancer (CURRENCY:LNC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 4th. One Blocklancer token can currently be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000051 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Sistemkoin and DDEX. Blocklancer has a total market capitalization of $233,718.00 and approximately $8,020.00 worth of Blocklancer was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Blocklancer has traded up 11.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Blocklancer Token Profile

Blocklancer’s launch date was June 19th, 2017. Blocklancer’s total supply is 152,177,339 tokens and its circulating supply is 120,140,384 tokens. Blocklancer’s official message board is publication.blocklancer.net . Blocklancer’s official Twitter account is @blocklancer and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Blocklancer is /r/blocklancer and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Blocklancer is blocklancer.net

Buying and Selling Blocklancer

Blocklancer can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, IDEX and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocklancer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blocklancer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blocklancer using one of the exchanges listed above.

