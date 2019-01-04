Bitzeny (ZNY) Price Reaches $0.0018 on Exchanges

Bitzeny (CURRENCY:ZNY) traded down 19.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. In the last week, Bitzeny has traded 36.1% lower against the dollar. Bitzeny has a total market capitalization of $136,733.00 and approximately $93.00 worth of Bitzeny was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitzeny coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000048 BTC on exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Trade Satoshi, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.50 or 0.00832717 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00002042 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003698 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00019963 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00001235 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00012489 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00001850 BTC.

Gulden (NLG) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000659 BTC.

About Bitzeny

Bitzeny is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 13th, 2015. Bitzeny’s total supply is 197,510,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,614,500 coins. Bitzeny’s official Twitter account is @bitzeny and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitzeny is /r/bitzeny and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitzeny is bitzeny.org

Bitzeny Coin Trading

Bitzeny can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitzeny directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitzeny should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitzeny using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

