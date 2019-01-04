Bitvolt Price Tops $0.0002 on Exchanges (VOLT)

Bitvolt (CURRENCY:VOLT) traded 20.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 4th. Bitvolt has a total market capitalization of $2,518.00 and $12.00 worth of Bitvolt was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitvolt coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Bitvolt has traded up 33.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Particl (PART) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00052001 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00004615 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000184 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000502 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Bitvolt Profile

Bitvolt (CRYPTO:VOLT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2017. Bitvolt’s total supply is 61,608,156 coins and its circulating supply is 16,588,056 coins. The official website for Bitvolt is bitvolt.co

Buying and Selling Bitvolt

Bitvolt can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitvolt directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitvolt should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitvolt using one of the exchanges listed above.

