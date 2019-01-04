Bitauto (BITA) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bitauto (NYSE:BITA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Bitauto in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bitauto from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Finally, assumed coverage on Bitauto in a report on Monday, October 1st. They set a hold rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.60.

Shares of BITA traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.49. 20,113 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,417,080. Bitauto has a one year low of $15.61 and a one year high of $39.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Bitauto (NYSE:BITA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 28th. The information services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.53). Bitauto had a negative return on equity of 4.56% and a negative net margin of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $396.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Bitauto will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BITA. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in Bitauto by 214.4% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 6,341 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 4,324 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in Bitauto in the third quarter worth approximately $184,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Bitauto by 36.7% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bitauto in the second quarter worth approximately $290,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Bitauto by 8.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 29,643 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. 36.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bitauto Company Profile

Bitauto Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides Internet content and marketing services, and transaction services for the automobile industry in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Advertising and Subscription Business, Transaction Services Business, and Digital Marketing Solutions Business.

