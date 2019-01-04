Belden (BDC) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Belden (NYSE:BDC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Belden Inc is engaged in the design, manufacture and retail of cable, connectivity, and networking products in markets including industrial automation, enterprise, transportation, infrastructure, and consumer electronics. The Company’s products find its application in the industrial automation, enterprise, education, healthcare, entertainment and broadcast, sound and security, transportation, infrastructure, consumer electronics and other industries. Belden has manufacturing capabilities in North America, Europe, and Asia, and a market presence in nearly every region of the world. Belden Inc is based in St. Louis, Missouri. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Longbow Research downgraded shares of Belden from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Belden from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Belden from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Sunday, December 2nd. Guggenheim reissued a buy rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Belden in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Belden from $88.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $66.39.

BDC stock opened at $41.45 on Tuesday. Belden has a one year low of $37.79 and a one year high of $87.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 2.44.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. Belden had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 21.28%. The firm had revenue of $659.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Belden will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Monday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 14th. Belden’s payout ratio is 3.74%.

Belden announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 29th that allows the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire up to 13.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Roel Vestjens acquired 447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.94 per share, for a total transaction of $25,005.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,274,201.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Henk Derksen acquired 1,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $53.65 per share, for a total transaction of $76,773.15. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,084,678.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 11,128 shares of company stock worth $596,098. 1.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Belden by 13.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 50,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 6,031 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Belden by 1.2% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 108,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Belden in the third quarter worth about $2,159,000. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Belden by 46.9% in the third quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. now owns 9,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Belden in the third quarter worth about $1,626,000.

Belden Inc designs, manufactures, and markets signal transmission solutions worldwide. It operates through Broadcast Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Network Solutions segments. The Broadcast Solutions segment offers camera solutions, production switchers, server and storage systems for instant replay applications, interfaces and routers, monitoring systems, in-home network systems, playout systems, outside plant connectivity products, and other cable, and connectivity products.

