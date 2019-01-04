Belden (BDC) Shares Up 6.6%

Shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) shot up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $45.08 and last traded at $44.19. 673,699 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 589,966 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.45.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BDC. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Belden in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Goldman Sachs Group cut Belden from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.78 target price for the company. in a report on Sunday, December 9th. SunTrust Banks cut Belden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Belden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Belden from $88.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.39.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $659.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.15 million. Belden had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 5.83%. Belden’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Belden Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 14th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.74%.

Belden declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, November 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to reacquire up to 13.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Roel Vestjens purchased 447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.94 per share, for a total transaction of $25,005.18. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,778 shares in the company, valued at $1,274,201.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Henk Derksen purchased 1,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $53.65 per share, with a total value of $76,773.15. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 38,857 shares in the company, valued at $2,084,678.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 11,128 shares of company stock valued at $596,098. 1.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDC. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Belden by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 321,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,664,000 after purchasing an additional 34,738 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Belden by 83.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Belden by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,528,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $276,801,000 after purchasing an additional 58,944 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Belden by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 50,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 6,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Belden by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,429,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,372,000 after purchasing an additional 231,559 shares in the last quarter.

Belden Inc designs, manufactures, and markets signal transmission solutions worldwide. It operates through Broadcast Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Network Solutions segments. The Broadcast Solutions segment offers camera solutions, production switchers, server and storage systems for instant replay applications, interfaces and routers, monitoring systems, in-home network systems, playout systems, outside plant connectivity products, and other cable, and connectivity products.

