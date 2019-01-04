Bath Savings Trust Co Purchases 5,655 Shares of WEX Inc (WEX)

Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its position in WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) by 117.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,655 shares during the quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in WEX were worth $1,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of WEX in the 2nd quarter worth $358,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of WEX by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,266,000 after acquiring an additional 4,613 shares during the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of WEX by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 4,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its stake in shares of WEX by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of WEX in the 2nd quarter worth $483,000. 97.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider David G. Cooper sold 607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.15, for a total transaction of $88,106.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,584.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on WEX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised WEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $186.00 target price on shares of WEX in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. ValuEngine downgraded WEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded WEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $205.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised WEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.64.

Shares of NYSE WEX traded up $7.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $141.92. 471,006 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,000. The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 30.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. WEX Inc has a 52-week low of $131.35 and a 52-week high of $203.49.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $382.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.15 million. WEX had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 15.63%. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. Research analysts predict that WEX Inc will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

WEX Profile

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment and processing services.

