Bath Savings Trust Co Grows Position in FedEx Co. (FDX)

Bath Savings Trust Co increased its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,347 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,271 shares during the quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in FedEx were worth $3,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Palo Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the third quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 278.2% in the second quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 503 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the third quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Susan Patricia Griffith purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $225.16 per share, with a total value of $225,160.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

FDX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FedEx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $242.00 price target (down from $245.00) on shares of FedEx in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $307.00 price target on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on FedEx to $318.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. FedEx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.05.

FDX stock traded up $7.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $164.45. 2,664,549 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,579,450. The stock has a market cap of $42.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.63. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $150.94 and a fifty-two week high of $274.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.42.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 18th. The shipping service provider reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $17.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.71 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 24.11% and a net margin of 7.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 15.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 10th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 7th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.98%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

