Barclays Trims 3M (MMM) Target Price to $189.00

3M (NYSE:MMM) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $190.00 to $189.00 in a research report released on Thursday. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MMM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $220.00 price objective (down previously from $230.00) on shares of 3M in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $206.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $213.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $251.00 to $228.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. 3M has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $224.30.

NYSE:MMM traded up $6.66 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $190.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,905,376. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.13. 3M has a one year low of $176.87 and a one year high of $259.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 54.60% and a net margin of 13.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 13th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the conglomerate to buy up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 23rd were given a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 21st. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.32%.

In other 3M news, Director Gregory R. Page purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $184.50 per share, with a total value of $184,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in 3M by 8.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,727,135 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,323,362,000 after purchasing an additional 537,325 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in 3M by 11.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,042,904 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $851,879,000 after purchasing an additional 430,262 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith Equity Fund L.P. acquired a new position in 3M in the second quarter worth about $668,488,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in 3M by 1.2% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,681,574 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $565,048,000 after purchasing an additional 31,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in 3M by 3.2% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,491,911 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $490,213,000 after buying an additional 77,867 shares during the last quarter. 66.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes; coated, non-woven, and bonded abrasives; adhesives; ceramics; sealants; specialty materials; purification products; closure systems for personal hygiene products; acoustic systems products; automotive components; and abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

