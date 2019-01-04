Baozun (BZUN) Stock Price Up 6.9%

Baozun Inc (NASDAQ:BZUN)’s share price rose 6.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $30.62 and last traded at $30.32. Approximately 1,334,832 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 1,359,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.37.
BZUN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Baozun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Baozun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Baozun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.47.
The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.13 and a beta of 3.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.57.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BZUN. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Baozun during the 2nd quarter worth $172,000. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Baozun in the second quarter worth $271,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Baozun in the third quarter worth $284,000. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of Baozun in the second quarter worth $295,000. Finally, Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Baozun in the third quarter worth $308,000. 55.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN)
Baozun Inc provides e-commerce solutions for brand partners in the People's Republic of China. It offers end-to-end e-commerce solutions, including IT infrastructure setup and integration, online store design and setup, store operations, visual merchandizing and marketing campaigns, customer services, warehousing, and order fulfillment.
Featured Article: Reverse Stock Split
Receive News & Ratings for Baozun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baozun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.