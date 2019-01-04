Baozun (BZUN) Stock Price Up 6.9%

Baozun Inc (NASDAQ:BZUN)’s share price rose 6.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $30.62 and last traded at $30.32. Approximately 1,334,832 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 1,359,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.37.

BZUN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Baozun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Baozun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Baozun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.47.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.13 and a beta of 3.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 21st. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Baozun had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 4.80%. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Baozun Inc will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BZUN. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Baozun during the 2nd quarter worth $172,000. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Baozun in the second quarter worth $271,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Baozun in the third quarter worth $284,000. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of Baozun in the second quarter worth $295,000. Finally, Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Baozun in the third quarter worth $308,000. 55.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN)

Baozun Inc provides e-commerce solutions for brand partners in the People's Republic of China. It offers end-to-end e-commerce solutions, including IT infrastructure setup and integration, online store design and setup, store operations, visual merchandizing and marketing campaigns, customer services, warehousing, and order fulfillment.

