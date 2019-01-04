Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (BSMX) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (NYSE:BSMX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research currently has $7.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Banco Santander, S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple provides banking services to commercial and private customers. The company’s products and services consist of securities brokerage, financial advice services, as well as other related investment activities and operations aimed at individuals and small and medium enterprises. Banco Santander, S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple, formerly known as Grupo Financiero Santander, is based in Mexico. “

BSMX has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotia Howard Weill downgraded Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.00.

Shares of NYSE:BSMX traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.38. The stock had a trading volume of 30,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,820,850. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.26. Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De has a 1-year low of $5.68 and a 1-year high of $8.81.

Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (NYSE:BSMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 15.36%. As a group, analysts expect that Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 27th will be issued a $0.1804 dividend. This is a positive change from Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De’s previous special dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 26th. Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.93%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De during the third quarter worth $101,000. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De in the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De in the 3rd quarter valued at about $142,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De in the 3rd quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, AMP Capital Investors Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 207,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,581,000 after buying an additional 25,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De Company Profile

Banco Santander (México), SA, Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México provides various banking products and services in Mexico. The company operates through Retail Banking and Global Corporate Banking segments. It offers various deposit products, such as current accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of interbank deposits; and payroll loans, personal loans, credit cards, mortgages, and insurance brokerage services.

