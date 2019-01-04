Balchem Co. (BCPC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $109.33.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BCPC. HC Wainwright began coverage on Balchem in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BidaskClub cut Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 6th. Sidoti raised Balchem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Pivotal Research raised Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th.

NASDAQ:BCPC traded up $3.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $79.45. The stock had a trading volume of 3,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,700. Balchem has a one year low of $70.23 and a one year high of $117.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.10 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.12. Balchem had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 15.67%. The company had revenue of $155.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Balchem’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Balchem will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 26th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This is a boost from Balchem’s previous annual dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.59%. Balchem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.58%.

In other Balchem news, Director Daniel E. Knutson acquired 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $89.11 per share, with a total value of $57,921.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,219.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Balchem in the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Balchem during the 3rd quarter valued at about $226,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Balchem during the 3rd quarter valued at about $247,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Balchem during the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of Balchem during the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,000. Institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Balchem Company Profile

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the food, nutritional, feed, pharmaceutical, medical sterilization, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's Human Nutrition & Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry.

