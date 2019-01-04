aTyr Pharma (LIFE) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on LIFE. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their target price on shares of aTyr Pharma from $3.00 to $1.80 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of aTyr Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.01.

aTyr Pharma stock opened at $0.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a current ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 5.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. aTyr Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.38 and a fifty-two week high of $4.22.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.06. On average, equities research analysts predict that aTyr Pharma will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Mendlein purchased 245,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.42 per share, with a total value of $102,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Schimmel purchased 147,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.54 per share, for a total transaction of $79,501.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in aTyr Pharma stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in aTyr Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:LIFE) by 107.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,107,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 573,164 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 3.71% of aTyr Pharma worth $899,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.78% of the company’s stock.

aTyr Pharma Company Profile

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer and lung disease in the United States. The company's therapeutic candidate pipeline that includes ATYR1923 candidate, an agonist of the Resokine pathway that is in Phase I clinical trial designed to temper immune engagement in interstitial lung diseases; and ORCA program, a preclinical research stage program that targets immuno-oncology pathway using antibodies to enhance the immune response in tumor settings.

