ASML (ASML) Given a €200.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ASML (EPA:ASML) has been given a €200.00 ($232.56) price objective by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on ASML. Royal Bank of Canada set a €199.00 ($231.40) target price on ASML and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €200.00 ($232.56) price target on ASML and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €215.00 ($250.00) price target on ASML and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank set a €155.00 ($180.23) price target on ASML and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €221.00 ($256.98) price target on ASML and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ASML has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €199.13 ($231.54).

