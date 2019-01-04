Arlo Technologies Inc (ARLO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $138.95 Million

Equities analysts expect Arlo Technologies Inc (NYSE:ARLO) to announce sales of $138.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Arlo Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $147.90 million and the lowest is $130.00 million. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arlo Technologies will report full year sales of $485.32 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $472.76 million to $492.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $630.30 million, with estimates ranging from $624.00 million to $638.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Arlo Technologies.

Get Arlo Technologies alerts:

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.14. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a negative return on equity of 17.19%. The business had revenue of $131.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.90 million.

ARLO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Imperial Capital set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Arlo Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arlo Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arlo Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

ARLO stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.01. 84,785 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,073,927. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Arlo Technologies has a one year low of $8.60 and a one year high of $23.77.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Vanguard Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies during the third quarter valued at $11,714,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA purchased a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies during the third quarter valued at $7,255,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies during the third quarter valued at $591,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies during the third quarter valued at $11,714,000. 25.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arlo Technologies Company Profile

Arlo Technologies, Inc provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular network Internet connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Security Camera, a battery-operated Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Pro, a battery-operated weather-resistant Wi-Fi camera; Arlo Go, an LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile monitoring; and Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision.

Further Reading: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arlo Technologies (ARLO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arlo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arlo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.