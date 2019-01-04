Apple’s (AAPL) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Monness Crespi & Hardt

Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued their buy rating on shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. They currently have a $200.00 price target on the iPhone maker’s stock, down from their prior price target of $300.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AAPL. Maxim Group decreased their price target on shares of Apple from $212.00 to $160.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $200.00 price target (down from $275.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $185.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $160.00 price target (down from $225.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price target on shares of Apple from $222.00 to $187.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $195.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL traded up $5.91 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $148.10. The stock had a trading volume of 43,275,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,995,477. The stock has a market capitalization of $775.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Apple has a fifty-two week low of $142.00 and a fifty-two week high of $233.47.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $62.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.55 billion. Apple had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 48.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Apple will post 13.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 3,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $647,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,698,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delphi Private Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter valued at $133,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at $135,000. Selective Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at $194,000. Finally, Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. 57.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

