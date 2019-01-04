Apple’s (AAPL) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their buy rating on shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in a report released on Thursday.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Apple from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $247.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. HSBC downgraded shares of Apple from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $181.37 target price for the company. in a report on Sunday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $210.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $195.64.

NASDAQ:AAPL traded up $6.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $148.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,879,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,995,477. Apple has a 1 year low of $142.00 and a 1 year high of $233.47. The firm has a market cap of $775.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.13. Apple had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 48.68%. The company had revenue of $62.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple will post 13.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 3,408 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $647,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,698,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Beaton Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 6,842 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,928 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,530,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 59,517 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $13,435,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 15,824 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,572,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.08% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

