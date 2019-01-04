Apple (AAPL) Stock Rating Lowered by Loop Capital

Loop Capital lowered shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $145.69 price target on the iPhone maker’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wedbush upgraded Apple to an outperform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $310.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Apple from $226.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $272.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Apple from to and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities set a $165.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $195.64.

Apple stock traded up $5.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $147.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,562,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,995,477. The firm has a market capitalization of $775.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.23. Apple has a 1 year low of $142.00 and a 1 year high of $233.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $62.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.55 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 48.68% and a net margin of 22.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Apple will post 13.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 3,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $647,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,940 shares in the company, valued at $1,698,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 14,272 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 46,358 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,313,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 14,345 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 70,882 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 258,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $40,827,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.08% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

