Apple (AAPL) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Wedbush currently has a $200.00 price objective on the iPhone maker’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $275.00. Wedbush also issued estimates for Apple’s Q2 2019 earnings at $2.85 EPS and Q3 2019 earnings at $2.38 EPS.

AAPL has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Apple from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $226.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. They set an overweight rating and a $272.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $195.64.

Shares of AAPL stock traded up $5.91 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $148.10. 43,275,270 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,995,477. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.12. Apple has a one year low of $142.00 and a one year high of $233.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $775.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.23.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.13. Apple had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 48.68%. The business had revenue of $62.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apple will post 13.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 3,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $647,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,940 shares in the company, valued at $1,698,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 92,320 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $15,489,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its stake in shares of Apple by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 386,772 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $64,893,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter valued at $2,816,000. Weik Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Apple by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 8,041 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RBO & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. RBO & Co. LLC now owns 69,380 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,641,000 after acquiring an additional 7,151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.08% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

