APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH (APEMY) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH (OTCMKTS:APEMY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Aperam S.A. is a manufacturer and marketer of stainless steel primarily in South America and Europe. The company produce grain oriented and non-grain oriented electrical steels and nickel alloys. Aperam S.A. is headquartered in Luxembourg. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th.

OTCMKTS:APEMY traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.07. 932 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 542. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 2.13. APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH has a one year low of $24.42 and a one year high of $59.52.

APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH (OTCMKTS:APEMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 13.67%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH Company Profile

Aperam SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. It offers stainless steel and electrical steel products, including grain oriented, non-grain oriented, and non-grain oriented semi-processed steel products.

