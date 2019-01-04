Anthem (ANTM) Upgraded by Evercore ISI to Outperform

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Evercore ISI currently has $255.02 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Anthem from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $162.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $316.00 price objective on shares of Anthem in a report on Friday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Anthem from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $273.00 to $368.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $311.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anthem currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $311.86.

Shares of ANTM stock traded up $4.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $252.89. The stock had a trading volume of 801,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,168,876. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Anthem has a twelve month low of $215.52 and a twelve month high of $300.57. The stock has a market cap of $67.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.91.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.11. Anthem had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The business had revenue of $22.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Anthem will post 15.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 4th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Anthem’s payout ratio is 24.92%.

In other news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.31, for a total transaction of $768,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,817,819.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas C. Zielinski sold 7,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.71, for a total transaction of $2,267,270.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,536,594.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,326 shares of company stock worth $5,369,550. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT boosted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 129.1% in the third quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,569,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,031,000 after buying an additional 884,335 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 2.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,729,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,132,811,000 after buying an additional 532,579 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 2.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 18,729,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,132,811,000 after buying an additional 532,579 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anthem in the second quarter worth about $126,584,000. Finally, Natixis boosted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 76.1% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 767,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,805,000 after buying an additional 331,808 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

