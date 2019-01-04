ANGI Homeservices (ANGI) Shares Up 6%

ANGI Homeservices Inc (NASDAQ:ANGI)’s share price shot up 6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $15.87 and last traded at $15.80. 801,170 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 670,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.90.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ANGI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ANGI Homeservices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. BidaskClub downgraded ANGI Homeservices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 25th. Nomura began coverage on ANGI Homeservices in a research report on Friday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of ANGI Homeservices in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price objective on ANGI Homeservices from $56.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.90.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. ANGI Homeservices had a negative return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 1.63%. The business had revenue of $303.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that ANGI Homeservices Inc will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 29,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $463,932.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Craig M. Smith sold 21,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total value of $377,096.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 233,476 shares of company stock valued at $4,133,558 in the last ninety days. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANGI. FMR LLC grew its stake in ANGI Homeservices by 2.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,699,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $149,179,000 after acquiring an additional 239,681 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in ANGI Homeservices by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,985,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,049,000 after acquiring an additional 133,122 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in ANGI Homeservices by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,985,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,049,000 after acquiring an additional 133,122 shares during the period. SQN Investors LP grew its stake in ANGI Homeservices by 20.8% in the third quarter. SQN Investors LP now owns 3,024,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,027,000 after acquiring an additional 521,541 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in ANGI Homeservices by 69.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,718,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,352,000 after acquiring an additional 702,579 shares during the period. 77.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANGI Homeservices Company Profile (NASDAQ:ANGI)

ANGI Homeservices Inc owns and operates the HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service to connect consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects. The company operates through two segments, North America and Europe. Its marketplace provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as book appointments with those professionals online or connect with them by telephone; and offers several home services-related resources.

