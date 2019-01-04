Andrea Electronics (ANDR) and GTX (GTXO) Head to Head Comparison

Andrea Electronics (OTCMKTS:ANDR) and GTX (OTCMKTS:GTXO) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, risk and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Andrea Electronics has a beta of 1.88, meaning that its share price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GTX has a beta of 3.57, meaning that its share price is 257% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Andrea Electronics and GTX’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Andrea Electronics $6.94 million 0.60 -$1.15 million N/A N/A GTX $530,000.00 0.30 -$1.26 million N/A N/A

Andrea Electronics has higher revenue and earnings than GTX.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Andrea Electronics and GTX, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Andrea Electronics 0 0 0 0 N/A GTX 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Andrea Electronics shares are held by institutional investors. 16.2% of Andrea Electronics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Andrea Electronics and GTX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Andrea Electronics -82.99% 2,327.70% -65.75% GTX -234.21% N/A -430.07%

Summary

Andrea Electronics beats GTX on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Andrea Electronics Company Profile

Andrea Electronics Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures microphone technologies and products for enhancing speech-based applications software and communications primarily in the computer and business enterprise markets in the United States and internationally. It designs and markets digital signal processing (DSP) microphone and audio software. The company's DSP microphone and audio noise reduction software products include DA-350 auto array microphone for far-field voice intelligibility and accuracy of automatic speech recognition in high noise environments; DA-250 OEM array microphone, a small compact stereo array microphone and DSP circuit board platform; USB-SA array microphone, which offers a USB digital audio adapter to bypass a computer's standard integrated sound system; PureAudio VST3 plug-in, a noise reduction and center channel focus VST3 plug-in for audio/video editing post-processing; AudioCommander, a PC audio control panel; audio software for Mac that offers an intuitive graphic user interface to control stereo array microphone beam forming and noise cancellation on the input and EQ filters; PureAudio live recorder, a digital voice and audio recording application; and PureAudio pro recorder, which provides bookmarks for navigation of recordings. Its products are used in various applications, including mass transit and automotive communication systems, automated teller machines, information kiosks, home automation products, Internet of things digital assistants, TV set top boxes, audio and video recordings, robotics, and video surveillance. The company markets and sells its products through sales representatives and organizations to computer original equipment manufacturers, distributors of personal computers and communications equipment, software publishers, and industrial system integrators. Andrea Electronics Corporation was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Bohemia, New York.

GTX Company Profile

GTX Corp, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells various products and services in the personal location services marketplace in the United States and internationally. The company offers global positioning system (GPS) and Bluetooth low energy (BLE), and hand-held GPS tracking devices with a hosted and scalable backend monitoring platform for real-time tracking of the whereabouts of people, pets, or high valued assets through a miniaturized transceiver module, wireless connectivity gateway, middleware, and viewing portal. It also develops and owns LOCiMobile, a suite of mobile tracking applications that turn smartphones and tablets, such as iPhone, iPad, Google Android, and other GPS enabled handsets into a tracking and location based social networking device, which can be viewed through its tracking portal or on any connected device with Internet access. In addition, the company offers Track My Work Force, which allows employers to track and monitor employees, drivers, sales representatives, and others using their smartphone, tablet, or any wireless devices; and other applications. GTX Corp has a collaboration agreement with Veristride, Inc. to incorporate its inductive charging technology, enhance and miniaturize the electronics, develop a BLE, and embed the final hardware assembly into SmartSole, a GPS tracking device. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

