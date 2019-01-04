Analyzing NIPPON YUSEN KA/S (NPNYY) & Hino Motors (HINOY)

NIPPON YUSEN KA/S (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) and Hino Motors (OTCMKTS:HINOY) are both mid-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares NIPPON YUSEN KA/S and Hino Motors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NIPPON YUSEN KA/S N/A N/A N/A Hino Motors 2.71% 9.27% 4.05%

This table compares NIPPON YUSEN KA/S and Hino Motors’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NIPPON YUSEN KA/S $19.71 billion 0.13 $189.82 million N/A N/A Hino Motors $16.96 billion 0.34 $462.25 million N/A N/A

Hino Motors has lower revenue, but higher earnings than NIPPON YUSEN KA/S.

Dividends

NIPPON YUSEN KA/S pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Hino Motors pays an annual dividend of $2.46 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of NIPPON YUSEN KA/S shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Hino Motors shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

NIPPON YUSEN KA/S has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hino Motors has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for NIPPON YUSEN KA/S and Hino Motors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NIPPON YUSEN KA/S 0 0 0 0 N/A Hino Motors 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Hino Motors beats NIPPON YUSEN KA/S on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NIPPON YUSEN KA/S

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha provides ocean, land, and air transportation services worldwide. It operates through Global Logistics, Bulk Shipping, and Others segments. The company offers various logistics services, including liner trading services, such as container shipping, and terminal and stevedoring services for containerships, car carriers, and cruise ships; and air cargo transportation services. It is also involved in the bulk shipping business comprising car transportation, car terminals development, and inland transportation networks construction; dry bulk transportation of freight that include iron ore, coal, and wood-chips; liquid transportation activities, which comprise crude oil, petroleum products, chemicals, and liquefied natural gas for petroleum, petrochemical, and energy companies; and upstream areas of the supply chain for oil and natural gas. In addition, the company operates Asuka II, a luxury cruise ship; and manages commercial and residential buildings, as well as researches and develops transport systems. Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Hino Motors

Hino Motors, Ltd. manufactures and sells large commercial vehicles under the Hino brand worldwide. It offers trucks and buses; and light commercial vehicles and passenger cars, as well as various types of engines, replenishment parts, etc. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Hino, Japan. Hino Motors, Ltd. is a subsidiary of Toyota Motor Corporation.

