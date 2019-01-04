Analysts Set NEXT plc (NXT) Price Target at $5,054.36

NEXT plc (LON:NXT) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 5,269.25 ($68.85).

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NXT shares. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of NEXT in a research report on Monday, September 10th. UBS Group started coverage on NEXT in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 6,600 ($86.24) price objective for the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NEXT in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NEXT in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NEXT in a research note on Thursday, October 4th.

In other NEXT news, insider Michael J. Roney acquired 1,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 4,359 ($56.96) per share, with a total value of £74,974.80 ($97,967.86).

LON NXT traded up GBX 103 ($1.35) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 4,453 ($58.19). The company had a trading volume of 311,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,680. NEXT has a 52 week low of GBX 3,565 ($46.58) and a 52 week high of GBX 5,355 ($69.97).

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, accessories, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management.

