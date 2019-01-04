Analysts Set Intu Properties plc (INTU) Price Target at $151.00

Intu Properties plc (LON:INTU) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 149.64 ($1.96).

A number of brokerages have commented on INTU. HSBC reduced their price objective on Intu Properties from GBX 236 ($3.08) to GBX 136 ($1.78) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut Intu Properties to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 150 ($1.96) to GBX 100 ($1.31) in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Liberum Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Intu Properties in a research note on Monday, December 17th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Intu Properties from GBX 160 ($2.09) to GBX 110 ($1.44) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 14th. Finally, Peel Hunt reduced their price objective on Intu Properties from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 120 ($1.57) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th.

In other Intu Properties news, insider John Whittaker bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 117 ($1.53) per share, with a total value of £5,850 ($7,644.06).

Shares of INTU traded down GBX 1.60 ($0.02) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 108.90 ($1.42). 1,408,359 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,510,000. Intu Properties has a 1-year low of GBX 188.90 ($2.47) and a 1-year high of GBX 291.60 ($3.81).

Intu Properties Company Profile

Intu owns and manages some of the best shopping centres, in some of the strongest locations, in the UK and Spain. Our UK portfolio is made up of 17 centres, including 10 of the top-25, and in Spain we own three of the country's top-10 centres, with advanced plans to build a fourth. We are passionate about creating compelling experiences, in centre and online, that make our customers smile and help our retailers flourish.

