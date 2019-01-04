Analysts Set Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (HPE) Price Target at $18.31

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.31.
HPE has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $18.00 target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th.
NYSE HPE traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.80. 11,275,589 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,354,230. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.50. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $12.09 and a 52 week high of $19.48.
In other news, insider Keerti Melkote sold 102,284 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total transaction of $1,630,406.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,630,406.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeff T. Ricci sold 15,639 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.54, for a total value of $227,391.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 181,405 shares of company stock valued at $2,784,723. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 1,029,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,795,000 after acquiring an additional 130,865 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 197.1% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 61,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 41,000 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,301,473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,376,000 after acquiring an additional 54,050 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1,407.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 144,086 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,834,000 after acquiring an additional 134,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 3rd quarter worth $570,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.
