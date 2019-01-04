Analysts Set Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (HPE) Price Target at $18.31

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.31.

HPE has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $18.00 target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th.

NYSE HPE traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.80. 11,275,589 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,354,230. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.50. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $12.09 and a 52 week high of $19.48.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 4th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 6.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Keerti Melkote sold 102,284 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total transaction of $1,630,406.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,630,406.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeff T. Ricci sold 15,639 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.54, for a total value of $227,391.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 181,405 shares of company stock valued at $2,784,723. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 1,029,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,795,000 after acquiring an additional 130,865 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 197.1% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 61,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 41,000 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,301,473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,376,000 after acquiring an additional 54,050 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1,407.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 144,086 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,834,000 after acquiring an additional 134,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 3rd quarter worth $570,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

