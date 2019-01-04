Analysts Set AstraZeneca plc (AZN) Target Price at $6,165.06

Posted by on Jan 4th, 2019 // No Comments

AstraZeneca plc (LON:AZN) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 6,177.56 ($80.72).

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AZN shares. HSBC set a GBX 4,860 ($63.50) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,080 ($53.31) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 6,800 ($88.85) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 6,900 ($90.16) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,100 ($79.71) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, November 22nd.

AstraZeneca stock traded up GBX 79 ($1.03) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 6,089 ($79.56). 1,910,904 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,310,000. AstraZeneca has a one year low of GBX 4,260 ($55.66) and a one year high of GBX 5,520 ($72.13).

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines for the treatment of oncology, cardiovascular and metabolic, respiratory, gastrointestinal, neuroscience, and infection diseases worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor2, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL4, Tenormin5, and Zestril6 for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

See Also: What is the Book Value of a Share?

Analyst Recommendations for AstraZeneca (LON:AZN)

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply