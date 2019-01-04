Analysts Set AstraZeneca plc (AZN) Target Price at $6,165.06

AstraZeneca plc (LON:AZN) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 6,177.56 ($80.72).

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AZN shares. HSBC set a GBX 4,860 ($63.50) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,080 ($53.31) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 6,800 ($88.85) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 6,900 ($90.16) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,100 ($79.71) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, November 22nd.

AstraZeneca stock traded up GBX 79 ($1.03) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 6,089 ($79.56). 1,910,904 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,310,000. AstraZeneca has a one year low of GBX 4,260 ($55.66) and a one year high of GBX 5,520 ($72.13).

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines for the treatment of oncology, cardiovascular and metabolic, respiratory, gastrointestinal, neuroscience, and infection diseases worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor2, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL4, Tenormin5, and Zestril6 for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

