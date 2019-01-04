American Express (AXP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “American Express’s solid market position, strength in card business and significant opportunities from the secular shift toward electronic payments are growth drivers. It continues to witness strong loan growth and credit metrics. Its international business seems attractive. However, it faces an increase in reward expenses, led by enhancements of its U.S. platinum products. Cost of card member services has been increasing over the past three years and it continued to elevate this year as well, reflecting higher engagement levels across its premium travel services. It has also been witnessing an increase in the provision of loan losses for the past two and a half years. The stock has declined less than the industry in a year's time.”

Get American Express alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on AXP. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on American Express from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America set a $125.00 price target on American Express and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Barclays raised their price target on American Express from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Stephens upgraded American Express from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $110.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Express currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $111.62.

Shares of NYSE AXP traded up $4.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $98.20. The company had a trading volume of 243,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,474,477. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. American Express has a one year low of $87.54 and a one year high of $114.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.14.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The payment services company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. American Express had a return on equity of 31.26% and a net margin of 9.51%. The company had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 3rd. American Express’s payout ratio is 26.58%.

In other news, Chairman Stephen J. Squeri sold 12,500 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.84, for a total transaction of $1,298,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 209,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,801,934.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AXP. IMS Capital Management bought a new position in shares of American Express during the third quarter worth about $75,000. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in shares of American Express during the second quarter worth about $105,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the third quarter worth about $106,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 1,173.8% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co raised its position in shares of American Express by 455.6% during the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 1,250 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, International Consumer and Network Services, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant Services.

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Express (AXP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.