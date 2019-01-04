American Electric Power Company Inc (AEP) Receives $75.97 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $75.81.

AEP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim upgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $80.00 price objective on American Electric Power and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

In related news, insider Lisa M. Barton sold 881 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.55, for a total value of $68,321.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 581 shares in the company, valued at $45,056.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Chodak III sold 847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total value of $64,770.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AEP. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 413.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,250,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $155,819,000 after buying an additional 1,812,198 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 9.1% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,496,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,311,043,000 after buying an additional 1,548,554 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power during the third quarter worth about $66,056,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 127.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 1,638,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $116,151,000 after buying an additional 918,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in American Electric Power during the third quarter worth about $61,120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AEP traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,861,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,868,167. American Electric Power has a fifty-two week low of $62.71 and a fifty-two week high of $81.05. The firm has a market cap of $36.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.56.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 12.14%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that American Electric Power will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 9th were given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 8th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.83%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

Read More: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.