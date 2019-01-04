American Electric Power (AEP) Downgraded by Mizuho to Neutral

Mizuho downgraded shares of American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $72.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AEP. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Guggenheim raised shares of American Electric Power from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $76.41.

NYSE:AEP traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $73.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,869,349. American Electric Power has a 1 year low of $62.71 and a 1 year high of $81.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $36.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.10.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Electric Power will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 8th. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 72.83%.

In other American Electric Power news, insider Lisa M. Barton sold 881 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.55, for a total value of $68,321.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,056.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Chodak III sold 847 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total transaction of $64,770.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Cognios Capital LLC raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cognios Capital LLC now owns 38,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 890,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,671,000 after buying an additional 5,871 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 413.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,250,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $155,819,000 after buying an additional 1,812,198 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,248,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

